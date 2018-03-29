POLITICS

VIDEO: Tom Steyer talks Trump, youth voter registration

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Francisco billionaire political activist is making new waves, spending tens of millions of dollars of his personal wealth to register "millennials" to vote. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco billionaire political activist is making new waves, spending tens of millions of dollars of his personal wealth to register "millennials" to vote.

RELATED: NextGen America's Tom Steyer launches multi-million dollar campaign to impeach Trump

Tom Steyer talked with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze about the youth vote, his "impeach Trump" campaign and his own political future.

Click here for more stories related to President Donald Trump.

VIDEO: Full Tom Steyer interview with ABC7's Kristen Sze
EMBED More News Videos

Tom Steyer talked to ABC7 News about Pres. Trump and youth voter registration.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsvotingPresident Donald Trumpvote 2018Impeachmentu.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Billionaire Tom Steyer to invest $30M into midterm elections
Billionaire claims Democratic establishment sweeping Trump offenses 'under the rug'
NextGen America's Tom Steyer launches multi-million dollar campaign to impeach Trump
Rally in San Francisco calls for Pres. Trump's impeachment
Former hedge fund manager becomes activist to support political causes
Bay Area billionaire advances climate change agenda in SF
Bay Area billionaire spending personal fortune to fight climate change
POLITICS
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
Congressman Swalwell discusses recent White House shake-ups
Former Disney Channel star joins Trump White House
Shulkin, McMaster and Trump's other notable firings, resignations
More Politics
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Multiple passengers sickened on plane that landed in San Jose
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row today
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
Napa family mourns loss of beloved drag racer
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
Ex-Disneyland employee sentenced to 125 years for child sex crimes
Show More
3-year-old hit by car in San Francisco
New 'space fence' tries to identify, track the growth of space junk
Proposed changes to Alameda Co. courts: jurors could have to travel farther
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters
Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
How to help NASA observe the clouds
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
More Video