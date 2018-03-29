3-year-old hit by car in San Francisco

Police are investigating after a 3-year-old child was hit by a car at 25th and Connecticut streets in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police are investigating after a 3-year-old child was hit by a car at 25th and Connecticut streets in San Francisco.

They say the boy crossed the street mid block and was struck by a blue Honda traveling eastbound.

The child was rushed to the hospital and is in fair condition, officials say.

SFPD says the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Impairment is not being considered as a factor.

