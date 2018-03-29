FEEL GOOD

Boy filled with delight after park installs new wheelchair swing

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy filled with delight after park installs new wheelchair swing

An Arkansas boy is filled with delight now that he can join in on the fun at a neighborhood park.

The Creekmore Park in Fort Smith installed a swing made for children in wheelchairs.

Trish Allen shared a video on Facebook of ten-year-old Seth absolutely thrilled by the new installation.

RELATED: Touching photo shows daughter helping father in wheelchair view eclipse

"So glad to have this in our community," her caption reads. "It's been such a joy for us to see how Seth's laughter has reached out in ways his voice cannot."

According to local media reports, Seth suffers from several ailments that stem from a stroke he had as an infant.

The video has received over two million views since being posted.

Click here for a look at more feel-good stories and videos!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldwheelchair accessibleplayground6abc Snacksfeel goodArkansas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
College student forced to bust a move after being late to class
Bay Area startup donates $29 million to classrooms all over U.S.
Harvey the Rabbit returns to Oakland Coliseum
Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper
More feel good
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
Study shows moms work the equivalent of 2.5 full time jobs
Inner Richmond Elementary School Gets Real-World Google Doodle
Low-income kids to receive free eye exams in San Jose
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Multiple passengers sickened on plane that landed in San Jose
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row today
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
Napa family mourns loss of beloved drag racer
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
Ex-Disneyland employee sentenced to 125 years for child sex crimes
Show More
3-year-old hit by car in San Francisco
New 'space fence' tries to identify, track the growth of space junk
Proposed changes to Alameda Co. courts: jurors could have to travel farther
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters
Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
How to help NASA observe the clouds
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
More Video