Multiple passengers sickened on plane that landed in San Jose

Fire engines and ambulances at Terminal A at @FlySJC. Report of incoming plane with sick passengers on board. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/SP6yMnnNjz — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) March 30, 2018

Passengers on the #Delta flight from MN say it was a rocky ride... people suffered major motion sickness, they think. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/kDcyTipRhO — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) March 30, 2018

Ambulances and fire engines raced to Mineta San Jose International Airport Thursday evening on a report of an incoming plane with multiple sick passengers on board.The emergency crews were staged in front of Terminal A and at the gate when the plane landed just before 7:30 p.m.Passengers on the Delta flight from Minneapolis told ABC7 News the people who were sick were told to stay onboard while everyone else was allowed to deplane.Those passengers described a rough flight.One man said it was like being on a boat- the plane was in a constant up-and-down rocking motion.He described a young woman, who'd disappeared to the lavatory for an hour, ultimately kneeling in the aisle. He said he handed her an air sick bag.The San Jose Fire Department said two people suffered motion sickness and vomited.Another 5 passengers became ill in reaction to the first two.No one was taken to the hospital.