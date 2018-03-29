Multiple passengers sickened on plane that landed in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

A number of people have been reported sick on a Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis that landed at Mineta San Jose Airport Thursday night. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Ambulances and fire engines raced to Mineta San Jose International Airport Thursday evening on a report of an incoming plane with multiple sick passengers on board.

The emergency crews were staged in front of Terminal A and at the gate when the plane landed just before 7:30 p.m.

Passengers on the Delta flight from Minneapolis told ABC7 News the people who were sick were told to stay onboard while everyone else was allowed to deplane.

Those passengers described a rough flight.

One man said it was like being on a boat- the plane was in a constant up-and-down rocking motion.

He described a young woman, who'd disappeared to the lavatory for an hour, ultimately kneeling in the aisle. He said he handed her an air sick bag.

The San Jose Fire Department said two people suffered motion sickness and vomited.

Another 5 passengers became ill in reaction to the first two.

No one was taken to the hospital.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
airplaneairlineairline industryillnessamerican airlinesdeltaSan JoseMineta San Jose International Airport
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row today
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
Napa family mourns loss of beloved drag racer
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
Ex-Disneyland employee sentenced to 125 years for child sex crimes
3-year-old hit by car in San Francisco
Show More
New 'space fence' tries to identify, track the growth of space junk
Proposed changes to Alameda Co. courts: jurors could have to travel farther
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters
Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
How to help NASA observe the clouds
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
More Video