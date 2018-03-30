Oakland Fire Chief Darin White announced Friday that Fire Marshal Miguel Trujillo has resigned.Trujillo was the final witness for the prosecution in the deadly Ghost Ship Fire case. He testified they had received no complaints about the Ghost Ship that would have warranted a fire inspection prior to the blaze. He stated there were no alarms, sprinklers or illuminated exit signs and the defense was appalled.White is launching a recruitment to hire a new fire marshal to oversee the department's Fire Prevention Bureau and released a statement saying, "the fire marshal is a critical component of my executive team. I am excited to launch a recruitment effort that will enable me to accelerate and realize my stated goal of reorganizing the Fire Prevention Bureau to focus on strong leadership and oversight, strategic planning, division restructure, improved accountability, efficient processes, subject matter expertise and professional acumen, all of which are required to meet evolving fire prevention needs and public education and outreach requirements for our unique Oakland community."In closing arguments earlier this year, prosecutors said there was negligence involved with chemicals stored in the warehouse, lots of wood, and an illegal staircase that all contributed to the fire spreading quickly on December 2, 2016.The fire left 36 people dead.Upon the resignation of Trujillo effective March 30, 2018, White will assume the duties of the fire marshal until an interim and permanent candidate has been secured.