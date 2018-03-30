This diagram shows the areas where #StephonClark was shot. Forensic pathologist says Clark was shot a total of 8 times. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/BDrQH21kU8 — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) March 30, 2018

Rev. Al Sharpton gave a touching eulogy Thursday for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police, saying "he should be alive today" and that "we must stand for justice."

A Sacramento man killed by police was shot 8 times, according to a private autopsy report released Friday.Stephon Clark's family is hoping an independent investigation will set the record straight."We believe the truth is a crucial step into getting justice," said Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights attorney who is representing the Clark family.The private autopsy conducted for the family details exactly how many times Clark was shot by police earlier this month."Stephon Clark, received 8 bullets," said forensic pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, who is known for his research on football-related concussions.Omalu says Clark was shot seven times from behind. The findings call into question the police department's assertion that Clark was facing officers during the killing."The proposition that has been presented, that he was assailing to officers, meaning he was facing the officers is inconsistent with the prevailing forensic evidence," said Omalu.Disturbing body camera video shows the moments before and after the shooting outside Clark's grandmother's house. Police believe Clark was breaking into cars and say they mistook Clark's cellphone for a gun."I think it speaks volumes to what cover-up and what corruption is actually in our police department," said Berry Accius, a community activist.They're demanding that the officers involved be fired and held accountable.Protestors have taken to the streets, disrupting traffic and even blocking the entrances to the Golden One Center.Officials have beefed up security ahead of Saturday night's game against the Warriors.Sacramento Police say they cannot comment on today's findings because they haven't received the official coroner's report. That review is separate from a joint investigation being held by the DA's office and the California Department of Justice.