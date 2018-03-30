CANNABIS WATCH

Blue Moon brewer to release a marijuana-infused 'beer'

EMBED </>More Videos

Blue Moon's brewery is releasing a non-alcoholic beverage that will be infused with a special marijuana formula. (Shutterstock/KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ARVADA, Colorado --
The inventor of Blue Moon is launching a marijuana-infused "beer."

Keith Villa, Blue Moon's brewer, is releasing three marijuana-infused drinks that promise intoxication without the alcoholic headache that comes afterward.

RELATED: Cannabis connoisseurs pairing wine with weed

The drinks, set to debut this fall, will only be available in Colorado for now, but there are plans to make them available in states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Marijuana use remains illegal at the federal level.

RELATED: Gourmet dinner parties with cannabis high on the menu

The drinks will not contain alcohol but will be infused with special marijuana formulas designed to mimic the effects of booze.

It will be released through Villa's new brewing company called CERIA, which he co-founded with his wife Jodi Villa.

Click here for more stories, videos and pictures on marijuana.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessbeermarijuanadrinkingbuzzworthyu.s. & worldcannabis watchColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CANNABIS WATCH
Wine industry looks to uncork pot opportunities
Mendota to become a major center for marijuana
State's "largest marijuana landlord" sues city over regulations
Plan for California marijuana mecca hits a pothole
More cannabis watch
BUSINESS
San Jose law firm sued over ADA lawsuits
FULL VIDEO: #MeToo: Allies in Action Town Hall
Credit union suing SF over 'worthless' taxi medallions
Wine industry looks to uncork pot opportunities
More Business
Top Stories
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
San Jose law firm sued over ADA lawsuits
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
Kickball team accused of trying to boot members of public from Dolores Park
Peninsula cities band together as sea level rise threatens homes, businesses
iPhone update lets you turn off battery slow-down setting
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Contra Costa Home & Garden Show, Moso Natural
Show More
What trees to cut down? Alameda grapples with decisions after tree fell on dad
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier discusses rollback of emission standards
Credit union suing SF over 'worthless' taxi medallions
VIDEO: Warriors coach says players are free to participate in Sacramento protests
More News
Top Video
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
San Jose law firm sued over ADA lawsuits
Snoop Dogg signs autographs at Oakland's Dope ERA store
More Video