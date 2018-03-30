APPLE

iPhone update lets you turn off battery slow-down setting

EMBED </>More Videos

iPhone users can now decide if they want to turn off Apple's default setting that slows down the phone to preserve the battery life.

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
iPhone users can now decide if they want to turn off Apple's default setting that slows down the phone to preserve the battery life.

On Thursday, Apple released its newest iOS version for iPhones and iPads.

RELATED: Apple's anti-battery-throttling software update for iPhone is (almost) here

The new battery health settings are only offered for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7.

Apple came under fire after it was revealed the company had been slowing the performance of iPhones with older batteries.

Apple admitted it intentionally throttles the speed of older phones' processors, including the iPhones 6, 6S and 7 to prevent random shutdowns.

RELATED: Apple admits to slowing down older iPhones

In the online statement, Apple said when their batteries chemically age, their ability to hold a charge diminishes. "As it ages, it becomes less capable of delivering peak loads, especially when the charge is low." As a result, the company said their iOS "dynamically manages the maximum performance of some system components when needed to prevent a shutdown."

The revelations spurred widespread outrage from customers, who felt Apple was withholding information about the batteries in an effort to force them to purchase new, expensive iPhones, as well as several lawsuits, including one filed in California.

Click here for more stories and videos about Apple.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyappleiphoneu.s. & worldsmartphonesbusinessCupertino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Apple's anti-battery-throttling update is (almost) here
APPLE
Happy Birthday, Apple!
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
EXCLUSIVE: CHP using decoy buses to combat Peninsula attacks
Report: Apple preparing to release largest iPhone ever
More apple
TECHNOLOGY
Smart board game console aims to be the future of 'game night'
Happy Birthday, Apple!
Report: Snap issues another round of pink slips
Settlement apparently reached in fatal autonomous Uber vehicle crash
More Technology
Top Stories
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
San Jose law firm sued over ADA lawsuits
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
Kickball team accused of trying to boot members of public from Dolores Park
Peninsula cities band together as sea level rise threatens homes, businesses
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Contra Costa Home & Garden Show, Moso Natural
What trees to cut down? Alameda grapples with decisions after tree fell on dad
Show More
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier discusses rollback of emission standards
Credit union suing SF over 'worthless' taxi medallions
VIDEO: Warriors coach says players are free to participate in Sacramento protests
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
More News
Top Video
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
San Jose law firm sued over ADA lawsuits
Snoop Dogg signs autographs at Oakland's Dope ERA store
More Video