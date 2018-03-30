The Warriors play in Sacramento Saturday night and coach Steve Kerr spoke to his players about whether they'd join in on the Stephon Clark protests.Kerr says players are free to participate."If they wanted to be part of anything that's going on, that it's something that they should discuss," he said. "I'm very much aware of what's been going on in Sacramento and very supportive of the protest."Former Warrior Matt Barnes is asking his former teammates to join a noon rally in Sacramento Saturday.The Kings have had two games delayed because of protests over the deadly police shooting.