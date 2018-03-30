FULL VIDEO: #MeToo: Allies in Action Town Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --ABC7 recently brought together a group of local experts to discuss the challenges facing employees and employers across the Bay Area.
TAKE ACTION: Allies in Action: Local help with complicated issues
Watch the video above for the full town hall discussion that was recorded.
Click here for a look at our special edition of "Beyond the Headlines" that explores the ongoing issues surrounding sexual harassment in the workplace.
Town Hall Guests
Maureen Broderick
CEO/Founder
WorldWideWomen
Click here for more information.
Founder & CEO of WorldWideWomen, a vetted web resource for women around the globe.
FB: @WorldWideWomenCo
TWT: @WorldWideWomen
Karina Cabrera Bell
Host, REACH Mama Podcast
Click here for more information.
Her podcast features stories of successful multicultural moms managing high powered careers and kids.
INSTA: @reachmamapodcast
TWT: @REACHMama
Estella Cisneros
CRLA Fresno Directing Attorney,
California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc.
Click here for more information.
Working toward social justice and equity for farmworkers & all low-wage workers in rural communities. Offices across California.
FB: @CRLA.org
TWT: @CRLAinc
Dr. Will Courtenay
Psychotherapist, "The Men's Doc"
Click here for more information.
Provides strategies for men to address the confusing messages regarding manhood and how a man is supposed to be in today's society.
TWT: @TheMensDoc
FB: @WillCourtenay
Laura Guio
Vice President, Systems Services Center of Competency and Sales & California Senior State Executive
IBM Corporation
Click here for more information.
Longtime respected leader at IBM, with a focus on sales, customer support, development and operational infrastructure; Vice President of Silicon Valley Leadership Group.
INSTA: @IBM
FB: @IBM
TWT: @L_Guio and @IBM
Saru Jayaraman
Director, Food Labor Research Center, UC Berkeley
Click here for more information.
Nationally recognized for he efforts to insure the rights of restaurant workers. She was also Amy Poehler's guest at the Golden Globes. Founded Restaurant Opportunities Center United (ROC United) after 9/11, when so many were displaced from restaurant work in the Twin Towers.
INSTA: sarujayaraman_roc
FB: Saru Jayaraman
TWT:@SaruJayaraman
Grace Kahng
Founder/Executive Producer, Santoki Productions
Co-Author/Editor, "Better Together: 8 Ways Working with Women Leads to Extraordinary Products & Profits"
Click here for more information.
Award-winning Producer & investigative journalist, dedictaed to stories addressing human rights abuses domestically & abroad.
INSTA: @gekahng
FB: Grace Kahng
Catherine Kudlick
Director, Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability, SFSU
Click here for more information.
Professor of History & disability rights activist, leading the historic Longmore Institute.
TWT: @kudlick
Hayley Leibson
Founder, Lady In Tech
Click here for more information.
Founded her successful blog about being a female in the tech industry & works to inspire others.
INSTA: @lady_in_tech
FB: @ladyintech
TWT: @hayleyleibson
Nashormeh Lindo
Artist & Educator
Click here for more information.
World-renowned visual artist/designer, photographer, historian & educator. She was appointed to the California Arts Council by Governor Jerry Brown in 2014.
INSTA: @mamanonilin816
Jonathan Sposato
Angel Investor
Co-Founder of both Geekwire.com and PicMonkey
Author, "Better Together: 8 Ways Working with Women Leads to Extraordinary Products & Profits"
Click here for more information.
The one and ONLY tech angel investor to announce he would ONLY fund female-founded companies, since 2016. He co-founded 2 tech companies, and was the first person to sell 2 companies to Google.
INSTA: @jonathansposato
TWT: @jonathansposato