Rep. Mark DeSaulnier discusses rollback of emission standards

The Trump Administration wants the Environmental Protecting Agency to roll back emission standards put into effect during the Obama Administration to battle climate change. (KGO-TV)

The Trump Administration wants the Environmental Protecting Agency to roll back emission standards put into effect during the Obama Administration to battle climate change.

California officials say the state is going to maintain our standards to limit greenhouse gases.

East Bay congressman Mark DeSaulnier spoke to ABC7 News about the roll back and the climate battle between California and the Trump Administration.
