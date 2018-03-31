The Final Four is down to two teams: Villanova will play for its second national championship in three years when the Wildcats face Michigan on Monday night.Two years after Jalen Brunson and coach Jay Wright's Wildcats triumphed in Houston, they'll be the favorites to do it again in the Lone Star State.Their final obstacle is a Wolverines team currently led by German center Moe Wagner, a nightmare matchup for most opponents.But Villanova is a 3-point shooting machine that tests the depth and defense of every opponent. The Wolverines have scrapped and clawed for most of their victories during March Madness, but that resourcefulness should be fully tested by the No. 1-seeded Wildcats.Michigan is in the title game for the second time under coach John Beilein, who has never won a national championship. His 2013 Wolverines lost to Rick Pitino's Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta.