NCAA

Villanova to face Michigan for chance at second national championship in three years

Villanova's Mikal Bridges (25) goes for a shot against Kansas's Lagerald Vick (2) in the second half of the NCAA semifinals tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Chris Steppig, NCAA Photos Pool)

SAN ANTONIO --
The Final Four is down to two teams: Villanova will play for its second national championship in three years when the Wildcats face Michigan on Monday night.

Two years after Jalen Brunson and coach Jay Wright's Wildcats triumphed in Houston, they'll be the favorites to do it again in the Lone Star State.

Their final obstacle is a Wolverines team currently led by German center Moe Wagner, a nightmare matchup for most opponents.

But Villanova is a 3-point shooting machine that tests the depth and defense of every opponent. The Wolverines have scrapped and clawed for most of their victories during March Madness, but that resourcefulness should be fully tested by the No. 1-seeded Wildcats.

Michigan is in the title game for the second time under coach John Beilein, who has never won a national championship. His 2013 Wolverines lost to Rick Pitino's Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNCAAfinal fourbasketballcollege basketballTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NCAA
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
What is UMBC? And other March Madness questions you may have
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More NCAA
SPORTS
Karlsson's short-handed goal lifts Vegas to division title
Hard fall forces Warriors' Patrick McCaw to leave game on stretcher
Warriors' McCaw injured in scary fall as team beats Kings
Warriors set to reintroduce Thompson to home crowd
Warriors' McCaw taken to UC Davis after fall in game against Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
Protester reportedly hit by sheriff's vehicle at Sacramento Stephon Clark protest
Police presence heavy in Sacramento ahead of Warriors, Kings game
Florida man finds 11-foot alligator swimming in his pool
Warriors' McCaw taken to UC Davis after fall in game against Kings
Can Facebook guess your political affiliation? Probably.
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Matt Barnes announces scholarship at Stephon Clark rally
Show More
Warriors do not attend rally to honor Stephon Clark
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
Winning $521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
Man left bloodied in attack outside Berkeley bar
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos