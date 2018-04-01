NORTH BAY FIRES

Cardinal Newman girl's soccer team honored at San Jose Earthquakes game

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cardinal Newman High School Girls Varsity Soccer team was honored at Avaya Stadium Saturday. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Cardinal Newman High School Girls Varsity Soccer team was honored at Avaya Stadium Saturday.

It was the perfect ending to a five month long roller coaster ride for the team.

They won the Northern California Division 3 Championship this month.

RELATED: North Bay fires can't take spirit away from Santa Rosa football team

Kenadie Geernaert is a freshman and plays on the team. She said, "We rose from the ashes of our school. We did it together, we all really wanted it and we all put our hearts into it."

Half of their school burned in October during the Tubbs Fire.

And six of the 20 players on the team lost their homes.

RELATED: Students return to Santa Rosa school damaged by North Bay fires

"Soccer for me was an escape. Without soccer I don't know if I would have got through it," Lea Stockham said.

Getting through it wasn't easy. Their living situations were unstable, their school was in shambles, and they practiced anywhere they could, including in parking lots.

These are all reasons why the Earthquakes wanted to honor these girls.

"To think about kids practicing in the rain, on concrete or tar, driving hours to get to practice, it's incredible to think about," said Jed Metee with the San Jose Earthquakes.

With soccer season now officially over, it'll resume once again in October. And by then, Cardinal Newman will have a brand new soccer field.

Click here for more stories, videos and pictures on the North Bay Fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNorth Bay Fireshigh schoolhigh school sportssoccerSan Jose Earthquakessonoma countyfireSanta RosaSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sonoma County leaders analyze response to North Bay Fires
Santa Rosa students return to school damaged in fires
North Bay fires can't take spirit away from Santa Rosa football team
Vandal causes $100,000 in damage at Santa Rosa high school
NORTH BAY FIRES
Easter celebration takes over North Bay fire zone
No easy fix after benzene found in fire-damaged area of Santa Rosa
Progress comes slowly after Santa Rosa firestorm
PG&E unveils its new wildfire safety plan ahead of 2018 wildfire season
More North Bay Fires
SPORTS
Bellinger, Hill lead Dodgers to 9-0 rout of slumping Giants
Giants fourth team ever to score just two runs in first four games
Warriors shake off rough start and roll past Suns
Rangers, A's open series after 1-3 starts
What version of Steph Curry will the Warriors get in the playoffs?
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: San Jose man held by ICE released in SF
CHP: SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
East San Jose police chase ends with two arrests
Officials to conduct 4th Sierra snowpack survey of the year
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away lunch combos today
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Show More
So-called 'Affluenza teen' released from prison
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
Defunct Chinese space station re-enters Earth's atmosphere over Pacific Ocean
Missing boy found alive after falling into pipe at Los Angeles park
Easter celebration takes over North Bay fire zone
More News
Top Video
WATCH LIVE: San Jose man held by ICE released in SF
East San Jose police chase ends with two arrests
CHP: SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Defunct Chinese space station re-enters Earth's atmosphere over Pacific Ocean
More Video