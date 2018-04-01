CHP investigating fatal hit-and-run crash on Highway 101 in San Rafael

EMBED </>More Videos

All lanes were reopened on Interstate Highway 580 at U.S. Highway 101 in central Marin in the wake of a hit-and-run collision that left a woman dead Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
All lanes were reopened on Interstate Highway 580 at U.S. Highway 101 in central Marin in the wake of a hit-and-run collision that left a woman dead Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Sig-alert that was called earlier has been cancelled, the CHP said.

The body of a woman was found in the right-hand lane of northbound U.S. Highway 101 where it connects with northbound Highway 580 around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the CHP.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

The CHP says the woman had sustained significant trauma consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

In order to investigate, officers closed lanes of Highway 580, but all lanes have now opened, the CHP said.

No information was available on the suspect vehicle and anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact CHP investigators at (707) 551-4100 during non-business hours, or at (415) 924-1100 during normal business hours.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentcrashCHPtraffic fatalities
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: San Jose man held by ICE released in SF
CHP: SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
East San Jose police chase ends with two arrests
Officials to conduct 4th Sierra snowpack survey of the year
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away lunch combos today
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Show More
So-called 'Affluenza teen' released from prison
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
Defunct Chinese space station re-enters Earth's atmosphere over Pacific Ocean
Missing boy found alive after falling into pipe at Los Angeles park
Easter celebration takes over North Bay fire zone
More News
Top Video
WATCH LIVE: San Jose man held by ICE released in SF
East San Jose police chase ends with two arrests
CHP: SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Defunct Chinese space station re-enters Earth's atmosphere over Pacific Ocean
More Video