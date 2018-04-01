Man suffers serious injuries after tree falls, traps him in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco firefighters rescued a man after a tree fell on him in San Francisco's McLaren Park, causing serious injuries Sunday.

The man called 911 to report that he was trapped and hurt around 3 p.m.

Officers and rangers from various departments searched for the man and located him near the Green Water towers suffering from serious injuries.

No further information was immediately available.
