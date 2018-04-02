Around the scorched, now fire-scarred Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, homeowners have been measuring progress by the truckloads of rubble, by reams of paper work and permits; and now by the foot - in trenches.Pacific Gas and Electric brought out the heavy equipment Monday to begin replacing 15 miles of gas and electrical lines ruined in last fall's firestorm. The utility hasn't put a price on this specific work. It says only that the project is part of more than $200 million of work going into the region."This took considerable planning and coordination," said Deanna Contras, who speaks for PG&E. The lines will include telephone and cable connections, as well.PG&E has staged supplies and equipment on a 17 acre lot near the corner of Coffee Land and Dennis Lane, just outside the burn area. A few residents have complained about the trucks and noise. Most are fine with it. "I still have my house. I thought we had lost it," said Gael Ashmore as she watched more supplies roll by. "We need to get back to normal. This is part of that process."PG&E hopes to have all the utilities laid and work finished by October 31.One resident has lived in the area for 30 years. He says his land is almost ready for a new foundation."We're not in a hurry because we want it done right, not quickly. I think the city's still trying to figure some things out but we're on track so it's going to be a long process for all of us," Coffey Park resident Scott Wise said.