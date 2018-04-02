NORTH BAY FIRES

PG&E crews begin rebuilding underground lines in Santa Rosa's Coffey Park after fires

EMBED </>More Videos

PG&E crews have started rebuilding the underground power and gas lines in Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood Monday morning. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Around the scorched, now fire-scarred Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, homeowners have been measuring progress by the truckloads of rubble, by reams of paper work and permits; and now by the foot - in trenches.

Pacific Gas and Electric brought out the heavy equipment Monday to begin replacing 15 miles of gas and electrical lines ruined in last fall's firestorm. The utility hasn't put a price on this specific work. It says only that the project is part of more than $200 million of work going into the region.

RELATED: Students return to Santa Rosa school damaged by North Bay fires

"This took considerable planning and coordination," said Deanna Contras, who speaks for PG&E. The lines will include telephone and cable connections, as well.

PG&E has staged supplies and equipment on a 17 acre lot near the corner of Coffee Land and Dennis Lane, just outside the burn area. A few residents have complained about the trucks and noise. Most are fine with it. "I still have my house. I thought we had lost it," said Gael Ashmore as she watched more supplies roll by. "We need to get back to normal. This is part of that process."

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about the North Bay fires.

PG&E hopes to have all the utilities laid and work finished by October 31.

One resident has lived in the area for 30 years. He says his land is almost ready for a new foundation.

"We're not in a hurry because we want it done right, not quickly. I think the city's still trying to figure some things out but we're on track so it's going to be a long process for all of us," Coffey Park resident Scott Wise said.

PHOTOS: Fires force evacuations in Napa, Calistoga areas
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firesfireneighborhoodsonoma countyPG&Econstructionnatural gasSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sonoma Co. survey seeks post-wildfire plans, concerns
PG&E unveils its new wildfire safety plan ahead of 2018 wildfire season
Progress comes slowly after Santa Rosa firestorm
Cardinal Newman girl's soccer team honored at Earthquakes game
No easy fix after benzene found in fire-damaged area of Santa Rosa
NORTH BAY FIRES
Easter celebration takes over North Bay fire zone
Cardinal Newman girl's soccer team honored at Earthquakes game
No easy fix after benzene found in fire-damaged area of Santa Rosa
Progress comes slowly after Santa Rosa firestorm
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Villanova roars over Michigan winning NCAA title
I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
Protest over police shooting in Oakland as senator drafts bill for transparency
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
VIDEO: What do you do during a nuclear attack?
Autonomous car makers riding the brakes on CA driverless test permits
Show More
'Pineapple Express' to bring rain to Bay Area this week
CNET executive editor discusses push for self-driving cars
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Giants President Larry Baer ready to celebrate 60th season in SF
More News
Top Video
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
Autonomous car makers riding the brakes on CA driverless test permits
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
Protest over police shooting in Oakland as senator drafts bill for transparency
More Video