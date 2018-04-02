Driver in Stumptown Coffee truck arrested after chase in SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver in a box truck is leading authorities on a chase on surface streets and freeways in Los Angeles County on Monday.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. --
A suspect in a Stumptown Coffee box truck led authorities on a wild chase in Southern California on Monday before abandoning the vehicle on a freeway, running across lanes and getting arrested.

The suspect, reportedly wanted for a stolen vehicle, was being chased by authorities on the 5 and 14 freeways, as well as on surface streets.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect struck a pedestrian's vehicle while driving around in circles in a parking lot before getting back onto the road. Earlier reports indicated the suspect hit a patrol car, but officials later confirmed no deputies were involved.

While on the 14 Freeway, approaching Placerita Canyon, the suspect stopped the truck on a northbound HOV and ran out of the vehicle.



The driver ran across southbound freeway lanes, narrowly missing oncoming traffic. Sheriff's deputies quickly surrounded the suspect in a wash area on the side of the freeway with their guns drawn.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident off Sierra Highway near Placerita Canyon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police chasestolen cararrestLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Villanova roars over Michigan winning NCAA title
I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
Protest over police shooting in Oakland as senator drafts bill for transparency
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
VIDEO: What do you do during a nuclear attack?
Autonomous car makers riding the brakes on CA driverless test permits
Show More
'Pineapple Express' to bring rain to Bay Area this week
CNET executive editor discusses push for self-driving cars
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Giants President Larry Baer ready to celebrate 60th season in SF
More News
Top Video
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
Autonomous car makers riding the brakes on CA driverless test permits
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
Protest over police shooting in Oakland as senator drafts bill for transparency
More Video