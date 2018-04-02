A suspect in a Stumptown Coffee box truck led authorities on a wild chase in Southern California on Monday before abandoning the vehicle on a freeway, running across lanes and getting arrested.The suspect, reportedly wanted for a stolen vehicle, was being chased by authorities on the 5 and 14 freeways, as well as on surface streets.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect struck a pedestrian's vehicle while driving around in circles in a parking lot before getting back onto the road. Earlier reports indicated the suspect hit a patrol car, but officials later confirmed no deputies were involved.While on the 14 Freeway, approaching Placerita Canyon, the suspect stopped the truck on a northbound HOV and ran out of the vehicle.The driver ran across southbound freeway lanes, narrowly missing oncoming traffic. Sheriff's deputies quickly surrounded the suspect in a wash area on the side of the freeway with their guns drawn.The suspect was taken into custody without incident off Sierra Highway near Placerita Canyon.