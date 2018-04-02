WEATHER

'Pineapple Express' to bring rain to Bay Area this week

EMBED </>More Videos

An "Atmospheric River" will be flowing into the Bay Area later this week. It's actually a long, narrow band of highly-concentrated moisture forming over the Pacific and moving toward the northern and central California coast. This storm is also known as a "Pineapple Express", because it's drawing tropical moisture from the general area of Hawaii.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
An "Atmospheric River" will be flowing into the Bay Area later this week. It's actually a long, narrow band of highly-concentrated moisture forming over the Pacific and moving toward the northern and central California coast.

The result will be a wet and windy storm likely to produce up to 2 inches of rain in urban areas, and 4 inches or more in the North Bay mountains and coastal ranges.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

This storm is also known as a "Pineapple Express", because it's drawing tropical moisture from the general area of Hawaii.

Early observations indicate rain arriving in the North Bay late Thursday. The storm will intensify and expand to all regions of the Bay Area on Friday, when we can expect periods of heavier, steadier rain along with gusty wind.


Friday's storm will rank as a 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, meaning a storm of moderate intensity, and it may continue into midday Saturday.

With rainfall totals ranging generally from 2 to 4 inches, localized flooding is possible, as well as pooling and ponding on roadways.

Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Click here for weather where you live.

VIDEO: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
EMBED More News Videos

We all know Bay Area roads can get a little crazy in the rain. Here are some tips on how to stay safe.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherstormrainwindstorm damageCaliforniaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
WEATHER
Why do rainbows appear as arcs?
What to do when you see a tornado while driving
AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday
30 trees to be removed along Saratoga Creek
More Weather
Top Stories
Officer injured after squad car rammed in Hercules, 2 detained
6-month-old baby killed in California crash
President Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Officials investigate hit-and run after car lands on Hayward home
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
San Francisco health workers travel to Puerto Rico
Show More
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
'Condom snorting' trend could make your teen sick
Texas student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
Mom allegedly used Taser to wake son for Easter church service
Muslim woman viciously attacked in hospital
More News
Top Video
President Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
Officials investigate hit-and run after car lands on Hayward home
I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
More Video