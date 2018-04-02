'Pineapple Express' to bring rain to Bay Area this week

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3294365" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

An "Atmospheric River" will be flowing into the Bay Area later this week. It's actually a long, narrow band of highly-concentrated moisture forming over the Pacific and moving toward the northern and central California coast. This storm is also known as a "Pineapple Express", because it's drawing tropical moisture from the general area of Hawaii.