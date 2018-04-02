Palo Alto approves voluntary guidelines for Eichler neighborhoods

#PaloAlto council approves voluntary design guidelines for #Eichler homes. Homeowners at odds over 2 story homes in neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/bh3U5ACvLU — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) April 3, 2018

The Eichler homes in Palo Alto are easy to spot.They're single story rectangles built in the early 1950s.While some Eichler owners love the style and function of their homes, others have opted to make changes, in some cases, adding a second story.It's become of point of contention in Palo Alto.People still in single story Eichlers do not want their neighbors building up. They say two story homes block their light and allow their neighbors to look directly into their windows.Other Eichler owners want more square footage and a different aesthetic.At Monday night's Palo Alto City Council meeting, the council was considering adopting a resolution on Eichler Neighborhood Design Guidelines.The guidelines would basically allow homeowners to alter their Eichlers while asking them to voluntarily abide by suggestions that would preserve the look of the neighborhood and people's privacy.People in favor of the guidelines are disappointed they would be voluntary.Mayor Liz Kniss said it's a good idea to start with voluntary guidelines and see if they work before making stricter demands of homeowners.The council could make a decision late Monday night after hearing from dozens of homeowners.Of note, some Palo Alto neighborhoods have been given historical status-there, the Eichlers will remain untouched.Other neighborhoods voted amongst themselves to ban two-story homes- those streets will also stay as they are.There are an estimated 2,000 Eichlers in Palo Alto.