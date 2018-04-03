  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno
VIRAL VIDEO

Texas student gets full scholarship to Stanford, 19 other universities

EMBED </>More Videos

A viral video shows a Lamar High School student getting accepted to 20 universities. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Getting accepted into college is an accomplishment in itself, and earning a full scholarship is even better. But how about getting a full ride to 20 universities?

Lamar High School student Micheal Brown did just that.

A video that has since gone viral shows Brown celebrating with loved ones after learning he got accepted into Stanford along with 19 other colleges with full scholarships to each one.

Brown got into universities like Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Northwestern and UT-Austin.

Brown's mother, Berthinia Rutledge-Brown, told ABC News that he wants his achievement to inspire other kids and that if they work hard and use their resources, they can do anything.

Brown's mother also said that she only has an idea of which college he will choose, but he ultimately wants to go to law school, then return to Houston to work in the community.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationcollegeviral videostudentsscholarshipstanford universityprinceton universityu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VIRAL VIDEO
Surprise! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
College student forced to bust a move after being late to class
VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette
California teacher who made anti-military remarks fired
More viral video
EDUCATION
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
Homework Hero: Ninive Calegari honored as an ABC7 Star
About ABC7 Star Scholars
College student forced to bust a move after being late to class
More Education
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno
Good Samaritans help YouTube shooting victims in San Bruno
ABC7 News' Dick Epting shares insight on search for suspect in YouTube shooting
VIDEO: Surgeon treating YouTube shooting victims speaks out on gun violence
VIDEO: Police receive call reporting YouTube shooting
Employees visibly shaken by shooting at YouTube
VIDEO: Man texts family from YouTube shooting, 'I am safe for now'
Consumer Reports: Managing taxes you can't pay now
Show More
Family sleeps through crash where car landed on roof of Hayward home
PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno
VIDEO: Surgeon says 3 treated for gunshot wounds after YouTube shooting
6-month-old baby killed in California crash
VIDEO: Aerial footage of active shooting situation at YouTube HQ
More News
Top Video
WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno
VIDEO: Surgeon treating YouTube shooting victims speaks out on gun violence
Good Samaritans help YouTube shooting victims in San Bruno
VIDEO: Police receive call reporting YouTube shooting
More Video