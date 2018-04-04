New study claims eating pasta will help you lose weight

There is good news for spaghetti lovers because a new study suggests pasta may actually help you lose weight.
Researchers in Canada say eating a little over three servings of pasta every seven days can help you lose over a pound in 12 weeks.
Unlike most refined carbohydrates, which are rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, researchers say pasta has a low glycemic index, meaning it causes smaller increases in blood sugar levels than those caused by eating foods with a high glycemic index.
