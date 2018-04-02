FOOD & DRINK

'Skewers & Brew' brings Chinese-style kebabs to San Jose

Photo: Skewers & Brew/Yelp

By Hoodline
SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A new brew pub has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Skewers & Brew, the newcomer is located at 65 S. 1st St. in downtown San Jose.

Skewers & Brew features an eclectic mix of microbrews on tap, as well as wine by the glass.

On the menu, offerings include Northeast Chinese-style skewers of lamb, beef, chicken or eggplant; seasoned fries buried under chili and cheese; and corn on the cob.

The new brew pub has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

Martin A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 27th, said, "Perfect new addition to downtown. Skewers & Brew introduces street-style barbecue flavors to the downtown late-night food scene, and they're delicious!"

And NoFluff B. said, "The hospitality I received from this establishment is unmatched. ... Paleo and vegetarian lovers rejoice. For there is a third place in town that caters specifically to your diet and it is exquisite."

Head on over to check it out: Skewers & Brew is open daily from 5pm-midnight.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurantrestaurantsSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
Disneyland to open Pizza Planet from 'Toy Story'
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars gave away lunch combos Monday
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
Study reveals restaurant meals can expose you to harmful chemicals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Police investigation underway at YouTube in San Bruno
2 Hercules police car ramming suspects arrested after ABC7 tip
6-month-old baby killed in California crash
Evacuations lifted after report of suspicious package in SF
President Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
50 years since assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Officials investigate hit-and run after car lands on Hayward home
Sheriff's candidate, retired judge call on Santa Clara County sheriff to resign
Show More
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Left Bank will reopen Menlo Park steakhouse as a new concept
via Mercury News
San Francisco health workers travel to Puerto Rico
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos