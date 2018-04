Retired Santa Clara County Undersheriff John Hirokawa, who is a candidate for the sheriff seat, will join LaDoris Cordell, a retired judge and former chair of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Custody Operations, to call for Sheriff Laurie Smith to resign.The pair will comment on a report they say is a "piece of propaganda" on the county's jail reform efforts, as well as allegations that Smith "admitted to tampering with evidence in an investigation implicating her."