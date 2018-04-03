WATCH LIVE: Police surround YouTube campus in San Bruno with guns drawn

Officials confirm an active police investigation is underway at YouTube's headquarters on Cherry Avenue in San Bruno.

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials confirm an active police investigation is underway at YouTube's headquarters on Cherry Avenue in San Bruno.

One employee confirms to ABC7 News that they have been evacuated. About 1,700 people work at the campus.

Sky7 is over the campus, where law enforcement is seen approaching the building with guns drawn. Employees are seen being evacuated with arms overhead, and the campus is flanked with dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
policeinvestigationSan Bruno
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 Hercules police car ramming suspects arrested after ABC7 tip
6-month-old baby killed in California crash
Evacuations lifted after report of suspicious package in SF
President Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
50 years since assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Officials investigate hit-and run after car lands on Hayward home
Sheriff's candidate, retired judge call on Santa Clara County sheriff to resign
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
Show More
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Left Bank will reopen Menlo Park steakhouse as a new concept
via Mercury News
San Francisco health workers travel to Puerto Rico
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
More News
Top Video
President Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
Officials investigate hit-and run after car lands on Hayward home
I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
More Video