Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Officials confirm an active police investigation is underway at YouTube's headquarters on Cherry Avenue in San Bruno.One employee confirms to ABC7 News that they have been evacuated. About 1,700 people work at the campus.Sky7 is over the campus, where law enforcement is seen approaching the building with guns drawn. Employees are seen being evacuated with arms overhead, and the campus is flanked with dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles.