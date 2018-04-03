Good Samaritans help YouTube shooting victims in San Bruno

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3298459" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno (1 of 7) PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Police and witnesses say a woman opened fire Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself as terrified employees huddled inside.

VIDEO: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Video of the scene at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.

As gunfire erupted at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno on Tuesday, several employees ran across the street to the Bayhill Shopping Center. It became a safe haven for those who fled, including a few who were injured.Jesse Pineda was at Carl's Jr. when he helped a woman who was suffering from a leg wound."Got the girl, we put her inside the Carl's Jr. at the side door," he said. "Grabbed a bunch of napkins, put the napkins on her leg. There was another girl, she was shot, she was laying in the courtyard, there's a courtyard with a bunch of tables here, she was laying over here and she was dead."Denny, who does not want his last name used, works at Hashes & Brews restaurant. He helped two shooting victims."I saw one bleeding in the face," he said. "I told them to come inside the store for safety. The woman that was with them was shot in her lower ankle. I put them in the restaurant and gave them towels, Band-Aids, tried to calm them down."Denny says one of the victims told him the shootings started in the cafeteria at YouTube.A reliable source confirms that it was in the cafeteria's outside patio.