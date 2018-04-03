YOUTUBE SHOOTING

What we know about the alleged YouTube shooter

A screenshot of alleged YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam's website appears on Tuesday, March 3, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
Exercise videos, music parodies, content about animals and going vegan -- Nasim Aghdam posted hundreds of videos on YouTube across multiple channels in several languages. Some o her videos seem to poke fun at the YouTube platform.

"Make a stupid video," she said. "The more stupid videos you make, the more successful you will be."

RELATED: Sources say YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam

Sources tell ABC7 news nobody in the San Bruno facility knew who Aghdam was when she waked into the campus carrying a purse.

Witnesses say she fired 30 to 40 shots before turning the gun on herself.

Aghdam most recently lived in a house in Riverside County.

ABC7 spoke to her neighbor, who says she lived with her parents and her husband or boyfriend and that she didn't leave the house much. "She did some painting on the house and stuff like that," said John Rundell. "Very nice people."

RELATED: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno

Aghdam has a website with a manifesto that targets YouTube ffor demonetizing her videos and cutting her ad revenue. She quotes Hitler and accuses YouTube and I'm not the only one."

"I'm being discriminated and filtered on YouTube and I'm not the only one," Aghdam said in another video.

Aghdam also embedded videos belonging to other YouTube stars that talk about the YouTube "Ad-Pocalypse," which has caused many creators to lose traffic, subscribers, and ad revenue because of a new advertising policy.

Click here for full coverage on the YouTube shooting in San Bruno.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
policeinvestigationshootingyoutubeyoutube shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingSan Bruno
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SOURCES: YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam
YOUTUBE SHOOTING
SOURCES: YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno
ABC7 News' Dick Epting shares insight on search for suspect in YouTube shooting
VIDEO: Surgeon treating YouTube shooting victims speaks out on gun violence
More youtube shooting
Top Stories
SOURCES: YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno
Needle, drug use epidemic prompts action from BART
Good Samaritans help YouTube shooting victims in San Bruno
ABC7 News' Dick Epting shares insight on search for suspect in YouTube shooting
VIDEO: Surgeon treating YouTube shooting victims speaks out on gun violence
VIDEO: Police receive call reporting YouTube shooting
Bay Area water officials working to safeguard systems in case of quake
Show More
Employees visibly shaken by shooting at YouTube
VIDEO: Man texts family from YouTube shooting, 'I am safe for now'
Consumer Reports: Managing taxes you can't pay now
Family sleeps through crash where car landed on roof of Hayward home
PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos