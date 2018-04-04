Forensic investigation concludes at YouTube, suspect's vehicle to be searched

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3298459" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno (1 of 7) PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Police and witnesses say a woman opened fire Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself as terrified employees huddled inside.

YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno will remain closed today as new details emerge about the woman police say is responsible for shooting multiple people at the facility.San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said authorities have finished up their forensic investigation inside the building, but YouTube is keeping it closed at least for today and may keep it closed for a couple more days.Chief Barberini says they have the suspect's vehicle in their possession but have yet to complete a search of it. He says that's a slow, methodical process and no letter or manifesto has been found yet. They are still investigating a motive, but authorities say she was obviously upset at YouTube and its policies.Chief Barberini says investigators are also looking for access to her online accounts and at her home in Southern California. He says there's nothing to suggest she obtained the semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting illegally."We may have thought that we were going to encounter someone with maybe a rifle or something like that. But, that may have been the only thing that was noticeable to officers. Gender really didn't -- I don't think that's even been discussed. We knew that there was a threat and we identified the threat and tried to go to it and get to it as fast we could," said Chief Barberini.Chief Barberini said so far, they have no link between the suspect, and the victims. He says they're very early in their investigation and a lot more has to be done. The names of the three victims have not yet been released; a 36-year-old man is in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman is in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman is in fair condition.Nasim Aghdam did not work at YouTube or know anybody there -- but she was very angry at the company. She posted a rant on her personal website saying YouTube's new ad policy was causing her to lose money. She also embedded videos from other YouTube users blasting what they called "Adpocalypse,"Aghdam was very active on social media - she posted workout videos, music video parodies, liked to talk about vegan cooking and animal cruelty. She's from Minafee, which is a town in Riverside County.Her family recently reported her missing when she stopped answering her phone. We learned police had contact with her just hours before the shooting. Mountain View police found her sleeping in her car yesterday morning. They scanned the plates and realized she had been reported missing. They contacted her family down in Southern California. Her brother, who did not want his face on camera, told reporters he warned police she might be going to YouTube."I Googled Mountain View, it was close to YouTube headquarters and she had problems with YouTube. So we called the cop again and told him that might the reason why she went all the way from San Diego to do that," said Nasim Aghdam's brother.Her brother said he did not know she had a gun. YouTube has pulled down her videos.ABC7 News will stream a San Bruno police news conference at 9 a.m.