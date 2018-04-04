APPLEBEE'S

Applebee's brings back $1 margaritas for entire month of April

Missing Applebee's $1 margaritas? The restaurant is bringing them back for the entire month of April. (KTRK)

They're baaack.

You can now sip on $1 margaritas for the entire month of April, courtesy of Applebee's.

The DOLLARITA promotion was a hit when the restaurant first announced it in October, so it's decided to bring it back.

Applebee's says the cocktail, which is made up of tequila and margarita mix, is a reason to celebrate the return of spring.


foodalcoholdrinkingmargaritasdealsapplebee'sconsumer
