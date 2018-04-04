HIT AND RUN

San Francisco 'Hot Cop' involved in hit-and-run to be sentenced

A San Francisco police officer known as the "Hot Cop of the Castro" will learn his sentence Wednesday for a hit-and-run accident that left two people injured in 2015. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco police officer known as the "Hot Cop of the Castro" will learn his sentence Wednesday for a hit-and-run accident that left two people injured in 2015

A jury convicted Ofc. Christopher Kohrs of two felony counts last month.

RELATED: Jury finds SF 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run

He was charged with hitting two pedestrians in North Beach in 2015 and leaving the scene.

The victims suffered serious injuries.

Kohrs turned himself into police eight hours after the crash.
