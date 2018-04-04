Pennsylvania's Sesame Place is the first theme park in the world to receive a very important distinction.The entire staff at the theme park in Langhorne, Bucks County, has completed autism sensitivity and awareness training. The completion designates Sesame Place as a Certified Autism Center."As the first theme park in the world to complete the training and become a CAC, Sesame Place is better equipped to offer families inclusive activities for children with autism and other special needs," Sesame Place park president Cathy Valeriano said in a statement.The certification comes at the start of National Autism Awareness Month.Sesame Place opens for its 38th season on April 28.