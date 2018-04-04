Female employee attacked with chemical in UC Berkeley bathroom

EMBED </>More Videos

The attack happened in Wheeler Hall, a classroom building that also houses offices for professors. Police say a female employee encountered the man in the restroom at 1:35 AM and told him the building was closed. He then followed her as she left. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The attack happened in Wheeler Hall, a classroom building that also houses offices for professors. Police say a female employee encountered the man in the restroom at 1:35 a.m. and told him the building was closed. He then followed her as she left.

Sgt. Nicolas Hernandez with U.C. police said, "She had entered a restroom and asked the individual to leave and he didn't, so he assaulted her with the caustic chemical."

The Berkeley fire department says the chemical was ammonia. The employee suffered from chemical burns. Paramedics worked on her at Wheeler Hall and then she was taken to a nearby hospital. Students and staff learned about the attack Wednesday afternoon after Cal police sent out a campuswide alert.

Police aren't saying how the man got into the building or why he attacked as they continue their investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackassaultUC BerkeleycrimeBerkeleyUC Berkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident
Trump orders troops to border of U.S. and Mexico
Family of YouTube shooter extends condolences, investigation continues
TIMELINE: Nasim Aghdam's movements leading up to YouTube HQ shooting
Protesters target Santa Clara Co. Sheriff over ICE incidents
YouTube shooting suspect's family says they warned police ahead of attack
Mountain View police talked to YouTube shooter before incident, noticed nothing disturbing
SFPD officer sentenced to 9 months for hit-and-run
Show More
Pastor remembers Dr. King's SF sermon
Fremont firefighters help rebuild well house where man fell in
Consumer Reports: The dangers of kratom supplements
MLK remembered at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
More News