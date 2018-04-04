I-TEAM

PHOTOS: Tesla crash in Hayward is similar to fatal Mountain View accident

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">This photo was taken from the scene of a crash involving a Tesla on autopilot in Hayward, Calif. in September 2017. (KGO-TV)</span></div>
By
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
The driver in a Tesla crash six months ago says that it has similarities to the fatal crash in Mountain View in March. Here are photos from the scene of that accident.

Click here for the full ABC7 I-Team report on that crash.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot

VIDEO: Fiery Tesla crash kills driver in Mountain View
A 38-year-old man was killed when his Tesla crashed and caught on fire in Mountain View.


Click here for the latest stories by Dan Noyes and the I-Team and click here for more stories and videos related to Tesla.
