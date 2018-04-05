YOUTUBE SHOOTING

Hospitalized YouTube shooting victim upgraded to fair condition

The remaining hospitalized victim in the YouTube shooting has been upgraded from serious to fair condition.

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
The remaining hospitalized victim in the attack at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno has been upgraded from serious to fair condition, according to officials at San Francisco General Hospital.

The health of the man in his 30s has steadily improved since Tuesday's shooting and he's expected to make a full recovery.

Two women who were also wounded in the attack were released yesterday from the hospital.

TIMELINE: Nasim Aghdam's movements leading up to YouTube HQ shooting

Many workers returned to the YouTube building this morning where the shooting took place. Crime scene tape was removed and Cherry Avenue was open to traffic.

YouTube promised more security at all of their offices worldwide. Today guards were posted at several spots at all of the company's buildings on Cherry Avenue.

RELATED: YouTube shooting suspect's family in Menifee says they warned police ahead of attack

San Bruno Police also has two officers stationed at the campus today.

The parking garage entrance next to the courtyard where the shooting took place was closed.

Cars were directed up to another entrance and instead of just passing through an arm gate. Drivers also had to have a guard open another security gate.

YouTube is encouraging employees to take time off or work from home. The company is also making sure that wellness services are readily available.

