MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) --An accident that left a car under a big-rig on westbound Highway 4 in Martinez caused a traffic backup Thursday morning.
Crews removed the car from underneath the big-rig shortly after 10 a.m., but there are still delays on the highway.
CHP officials said no injuries have been reported.
