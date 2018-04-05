CHILD RESCUE

Fresno man hailed as hero after performing CPR on toddler who nearly drowned in pool

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is being hailed a hero for performing CPR on a toddler who nearly drowned after falling into a backyard pool. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
A man is being hailed a hero for performing CPR on a toddler who nearly drowned after falling into a backyard pool.

It happened at a home near Lucerne and Hedges in Central Fresno.

Fresno Police say a 14-month-old got into the yard on her own and fell into the pool.

VIDEO: Teen trapped in car under power line for hours stays put as crews rescue him

Neighbor Eric Jones performed CPR on the little girl after hearing someone scream help.

"I just put some air inside her and kept her on her side and when water came up you hear that air inside her and that was relief that was all I needed to hear."

Fresno Police say the toddler was conscious when transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno.

At this time, authorities have no reason to believe there was foul play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
herodrowningpoolcprchild rescueFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD RESCUE
Body cam records moment officer saves choking baby
29 children in Santa Clara County adopted on National Adoption Day
Police and firefighters rescue 2-year-old boy locked in car
Boy becomes honorary firefighter after saving baby sister
More child rescue
Top Stories
Police seek man who made threats to kill people in SF
Hospitalized YouTube shooting victim upgraded to fair condition
Car jammed under big-rig on Hwy. 4 in Martinez causes backup
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident
Statewide crackdown on distracted driving happening today
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River arrives today
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin to speak at PBWC in San Francisco
Man rescued from water near San Francisco's Ferry Building
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in United States' arrested, police say
Patriots' Edelman reports school threat made on Instagram
Thousands participating in National Walk to Work Day in Bay Area
North Bay fire victims get free tickets to A's game on June 10
Trump orders troops to border of U.S. and Mexico
More News