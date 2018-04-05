Police: Search for man who stole guns in San Jose, threatened to kill people in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say they're looking for a man who stole guns from a home in San Jose last night and has made threats to kill people in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCICO (KGO) --
San Jose police are looking for a man who made threats to law enforcement and the public in San Francisco.

Officials just released the picture of 44-year-old Dustin Hamilton. They say he stole guns from a home on Husted Avenue in San Jose at about 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday and also made threats to kill police and members of the public in San Francisco.


Detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for Hamilton for burglary and also threats and firearms possession. Additionally, officials say Hamilton has two outstanding felony warrants out of San Francisco for assault and vandalism.

Police in San Jose and SF are working to locate suspect.


Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Emilio Perez and Detective Matt Brackett of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous can either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or submit a tip here. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationpoliceSJPDgunsSan FranciscoSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Big earthquake hits near Channel Islands Beach in SoCal
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident
Hospitalized YouTube shooting victim upgraded to fair condition
Trump says he didn't know about payment to Stormy Daniels
VIDEO: Pres. Trump blasts Oakland mayor, sanctuary policies
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River arrives today
SF crews monitor areas prone to flooding ahead of storm
Conor McGregor involved in backstage melee at Barclays
Show More
Why students have occupied a university building for a week
Man arraigned on charge of murder in death of 3-year-old
FAA: Small plane ran off runway after landing in Livermore
You'll soon know if Cambridge Analytica accessed your Facebook data
Car jammed under big-rig on Hwy. 4 in Martinez causes backup
More News