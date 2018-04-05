WEATHER

San Francisco crews monitor areas prone to flooding ahead of storm

San Francisco crews are monitoring low-lying areas that are prone to flooding in the city ahead of the incoming storm. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco crews are monitoring low-lying areas that are prone to flooding in the city ahead of the incoming storm.

Flood barriers were installed on 17th and Folsom streets in the Mission District early Thursday morning.

"When it rains so heavily during a very short period of time the water needs to go somewhere," SFPUC spokeswoman Idil Bereket said. "Gravity works and this area is almost ground zero for that."

Bereket says the city deploys a strike team before a big storm and they use large vacuum trucks to clear debris from sewers and storm drains.

The city also has resources for property owners, which includes a floodwater grant program. "We can reimburse property owners up to $100,000 to implement projects on their properties to minimize the impacts of rain and floodwater intrusion into their properties," Bereket said.

Anyone in San Francisco with a rain-related issue can report the problem by calling 311.

