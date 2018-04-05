EARTHQUAKE

Big earthquake hits near Channel Islands Beach in SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit Southern California about 38 miles southwest of Ventura under the Santa Barbara Channel. (USGS)

SANTA BARBARA ISLANDS, Calif. (KGO) --
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit near Channel Islands Beach in Southern California's Ventura County on Thursday, shaking large swaths of Los Angeles County.

WATCH LIVE: Special coverage after 5.3 earthquake near Channel Islands

The temblor struck around 12:29 p.m. PT around 17.4 miles southwest of Santa Cruz Island and 38 miles southwest of Ventura, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Viewers with our sister station KABC reported feeling shaking in downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown and West Los Angeles.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EMBED More News Videos

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.



The quake initially measured at 5.0 in magnitude and was upgraded to 5.3 a short time later.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EARTHQUAKE
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Bay Area water officials working to safeguard systems in case of quake
California launches app to check properties for quake danger
3.3, 2.6 magnitude earthquakes strike near Gilroy
More earthquake
Top Stories
Police seek man who made threats to kill people in SF
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident
Hospitalized YouTube shooting victim upgraded to fair condition
Trump says he didn't know about payment to Stormy Daniels
VIDEO: Pres. Trump blasts Oakland mayor, sanctuary policies
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River arrives today
SF crews monitor areas prone to flooding ahead of storm
Conor McGregor involved in backstage melee at Barclays
Show More
Why students have occupied a university building for a week
Man arraigned on charge of murder in death of 3-year-old
FAA: Small plane ran off runway after landing in Livermore
You'll soon know if Cambridge Analytica accessed your Facebook data
Car jammed under big-rig on Hwy. 4 in Martinez causes backup
More News