NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay preparations underway ahead of 'Atmospheric River'

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's some good news about the approaching 'atmospheric river'. Inside the Marin County Civic Center, they're hoping this will be the last storm requiring buckets in the venerable building's hallways.

By
There is good news about the Atmospheric River approaching the Bay Area, which will bring drenching rain for days.

Inside the Marin County Civic Center, they're hoping this will be the last storm requiring buckets in the venerable building's hallways. They blame a leaky roof atop the 56-year-old historical landmark designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. It is bright blue, ornamented, and problematic during storms, particularly in areas beneath the skylights.

RELATED: 'Pineapple Express' to bring rain to Bay Area this week

Just in time for the year's heaviest rains, a $17.5 million renovation of the 220,00 square-foot roof was in place and work crews spent Thursday putting tarps on areas they had already opened. "It's not a concern," said Patrick Zuroske, who runs facilities planning for Marin County. "We knew the rains were possible and we're ready for them."


Translated -- the roof will not leak any worse than usual as the Atmospheric River arrives.
When it does, however, expect our heaviest rainfall of the year, with Sonoma County anticipating as many as six inches in the next three days.

After an official storm watch notice from the National Weather Service, the Santa Rosa Fire Department has responded by putting emergency crews on notice.

RELATED: Progress comes slowly after Santa Rosa firestorm

The Sonoma County Water Agency has installed 12 new gauges to measure stream flow runoff and precipitation. "We cannot prevent flooding, but at least we can warn people if it becomes imminent," said Patrick Lei as ABC7 News checked one of those gauges on Mark West Springs Creek. "The burned areas could pose a problem."

Where homes already burned in Fountaingrove, work crews raced the clouds, pouring a concrete foundation for one house and framing up the first rebuild at 800 Santerra Court. "We'll have the roof up soon," said Jason Frisbee, who barely paused while measuring the building. "An Atmospheric River won't be stopping us for more than a day."

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about the North Bay fires.

Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Click here for weather where you live.

VIDEO: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
EMBED More News Videos

We all know Bay Area roads can get a little crazy in the rain. Here are some tips on how to stay safe.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyNorth Bay Firesfirestormrainmarin countySanta RosaMarin
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River arrives today
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
NORTH BAY FIRES
North Bay fire victims get free tickets to A's game on June 10
PG&E rebuilding underground lines in Santa Rosa fire zone
Easter celebration takes over North Bay fire zone
Cardinal Newman girl's soccer team honored at Earthquakes game
More North Bay Fires
SOCIETY
Consumer Reports: How to digitize your old pictures and video
Artist creates characters from crayons
Pastor remembers Dr. King's SF sermon
MLK remembered at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral
More Society
Top Stories
Police warn of man who threatened to shoot people in SF
Heroic Uber driver drives YouTube employees to safety during shooting
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on mission in Silicon Valley
Protestors 'dislike' Facebook at company headquarters
Trump says he didn't know about payment to Stormy Daniels
Big earthquake hits near Channel Islands Beach in SoCal
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident
Police chief credits residents for zero homicides in Richmond
Show More
'Zombie raccoons' infected with distemper reported in Ohio
Consumer Reports: Surprise causes of anemia
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River arrives today
Consumer Reports: How to digitize your old pictures and video
SF crews monitor areas prone to flooding ahead of storm
More News