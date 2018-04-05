Officials: Suspect killed in shootout with Fremont police

#BREAKING @FremontPD stopped this car. Suspect ran. PD says he fired first. They returned fire. Suspect wanted for outstanding warrants. Died @ scene. pic.twitter.com/2bGoTAA4iO — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) April 6, 2018

Officials say an armed suspect was killed in Fremont after a shootout with police.Undercover police tracked down the passenger of a car, believed to be a wanted felon. But when they tried to pull the car over, the suspect got out and started running.According to police and other witnesses ABC7 News spoke with, the man first ran toward a nearby Arco gas station, then into an intersection where he started firing on officers who were chasing them."He pulled a gun," said witness Vanessa Campos. "They told him to drop it and he fired shots at the officers so they fired back at him.""There were lots of shots," said another witness. "I didn't think it was shots at first...thought it was fireworks...came outside then realized it was gunshots. I could smell the smoke.""I'm really scared," said a third witness ABC7 News spoke with.A lot of people did not want to be identified because they were shaken up by the incident.In the meantime, the suspect died at the scene. He has not been identified.No officers or any bystanders were hurt.This is the fifth fatal shooting by Fremont police since February of 2016.