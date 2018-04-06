EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3306469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dispatchers issued warnings to San Francisco officers on Thursday about a man who police say threatened to shoot members of the public and police in San Francisco.

San Francisco police say a man has been taken into custody after he stole guns from his parents' home in San Jose and threatened to kill police officers.Dustin Hamilton, 44, left a 20-page manifesto saying he hates SFPD, according to police.Investigators say he stole guns from his parent's home in San Jose on Tuesday and threatened to kill police officers.Hamilton named 501 Delancey Street as a target in his manifesto.