Storm pounding Bay area prompts over 100 SFO flight cancellations

Latest info from SFO: 143 flights cancelled due to weather - that's about 10% of today's schedule. Delays average 50 minutes to 1 hour. — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) April 6, 2018

FAA says delays could reach up to 4 hours 16 minutes at #SFO today. #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/JZ42JlWd6x — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) April 6, 2018

A strong storm moving through the Bay Area today has caused over 100 flight cancellations at the San Francisco International Airport and some delays.SFO officials said flight delays are averaging 30 to 45 minutes at this time.Earlier, FAA officials said arriving flights were delayed up to four hours and 16 minutes. Click here to see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check "Delays by Destination".