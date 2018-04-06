<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3309213" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Storm pounding Bay area prompts over 100 SFO flight cancellations

A strong storm moving through the Bay Area Friday has caused over 100 flight cancellations at the San Francisco International Airport and some delays.