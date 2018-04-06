Amazon is reportedly getting ready to spend big bucks to turn Lord of the Rings into a television series.
Amazon is paying more than a $1 billion to bring this dream to life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The article says the network's groundbreaking negotiation guaranteed a five-season commitment of J.R.R. Tolkien's adaptation, making it the "most expensive TV series ever."
Amazon Studios reportedly shelled out an estimated $250 million for the rights.
So, when will we see it? Production will reportedly start within the next two years.
