San Francisco police search for home invasion suspects

Police are looking for suspects accused of breaking into a home on Maddux Avenue in San Francisco Friday morning.San Francisco police said they responded to a call at 10:38 a.m. about a report of suspects breaking into a house in the Silver Terrace neighborhood.When officers arrived, police said officers saw some suspects run away and some suspects take off in a car. Officers added the suspects that left in a car crashed a short time later on Bridgeview Drive and then took off on foot.At this time, no injuries have been reported.