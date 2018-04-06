SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The strong storm hitting the Bay Area has caused the San Francisco Giants to postpone their game tonight at AT&T Park.
The Giants were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 p.m. -- right in the middle of the downpour. The game has been rescheduled for April 28th at 1:05 p.m.
Tomorrow's game will be played at 3:05 p.m., which is two hours later than scheduled.
It's the first rainout at AT&T Park in 12 years.
