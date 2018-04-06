8 San Francisco Rentals For $3,500 Or Less (Hint: 5 Offer On-Site Laundry)

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in San Francisco if you're on a budget of $3,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
101 Lombard St., #29w (Embarcadero)
Listed at $3,500 / month, this 779-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode is located at 101 Lombard St.
In this unit, you'll find stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, closet space, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
8 Henry St. (Duboce Triangle)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 8 Henry St. that's also going for $3,500 / month.
In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
2999 California St., #302 (Western Addition)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom spot that's located at 2999 California St. and listed for $3,500 / month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, bay windows, plenty of natural light, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets and closet space. Building amenities include a fitness center and parking. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
2405 Octavia St., #1 (Pacific Heights)
Located at 2405 Octavia St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,500/ month.
In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.
140 S Van Ness Ave., #811 (SoMa)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 140 S Van Ness Ave. It's listed at $3,500 / month for its 795-square-feet of space.
In the furnished apartment, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Parking is available. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
930 Pine St., #116 (Lower Nob Hill)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 930 Pine St. that's going for $3,500 / month.
Tenants can expect carpeting, floor-to-ceiling windows, a breakfast bar, a dishwasher and closet space. Parking is available as an amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.
1677 Bush St., #20 (Western Addition)
Next, check out this 700-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment that's located at 1677 Bush St. and listed for $3,495 / month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony, large bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space and secured entry. Feline companions are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1825 Scott St., #A (Lower Pac Heights)
Located at 1825 Scott St., here's a 600-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode that's also listed for $3,495 / month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a deck, built-in storage and ample natural light. The building has garage parking and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
---
