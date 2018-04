Get help with North Bay fire relief

Food Assistance

So many of us have been affected by the North Bay fires . When it comes to disaster, it can be difficult to find the guidance you need. ABC7 put together this list of vetted, local resources to help.Distributing food as needed for fire victims(707) 523-7900Affordable housing in Napa and Sonoma(707) 526-9733Rental housing and deposit assistance(707) 544-6911Housing and poverty assistance(707) 528-8712Committed to helping hundreds find affordable housing(707) 765-6530Housing counseling, mediation, disaster assistance(707) 224-9720Financial housing help for qualifying fire victims(800) 621-FEMA (3362)Working to provide storage units for fire victims; rebuilding assistance.(707) 306-6767Housing support for Ag workers and families(707) 522-5868Affordable rental housing for low and middle income families(530) 792-5800Fire Assistance Fund ensuring safety and relief of child fire victims and families.(707) 528-7977Ensuring safety and relief of child fire victims and families.(707) 938-8544Grants for creatives and creative organizations and businesses with losses due to the fires. Grants also available for organizations to produce creative works in response to the fires.(707) 565-6121Fire Relief Fund for community assistance(707) 528-6321Community and family fire recovery efforts(707) 303-1500Long term assistance and monetary aid for fire victims in Lake and Mendocino Counties(707) 467-3200Food, clothing, necessities assistance in Sonoma County(707) 584-1579Apply for reassessment of property if damaged by declared disaster. Deadline: 12 months from date of disaster.Disaster Relief FAQs(800) 400-7115Funds and financial assistance to people in declared disaster areas. Help with: rental assistance, housing, personal property, medical or dental, moving and storage, transportation, and funeral.(800) 759-8607Federal disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners, renters.(800) 659-2955Assistance for people with disabilities(707) 528-2745Serving visually impaired community members in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino counties.(707) 523-3222Assistance for Latino community members(707) 938-5131Resource for Native communities and tribal governments.(707) 579-5507Senior services, housing help, counseling(707) 765-8488Assistance for Latino community members(707) 224-1786Providing health services for American Indians(707) 521-4545Fire relief assistance for undocumented immigrants who are not eligible for federal funds(707) 318-6631Case management and other services for senior citizens.(707) 996-0311Health services provided at no cost to anyone in need who is currently uninsured. Expanded case management and mental health services, including a new Solution Focused Brief Therapy scheduled to begin June 2018 for clients and fire victims.(707) 585-7780Crisis counseling and therapy for fire victims.(707) 579-0465 ext. 227Assistance replacing documents like drivers licenses, ID cards(800) 777-0133Find licensed contractors for rebuilding, avoid fraud(800) 962-1125Replacing important documents like birth, death, marriage certificates.(916) 558-1784Debris removal assistance(707) 565-6700Legal help for people impacted by the fires(415) 575-3120