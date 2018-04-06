  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SOCIETY

SF-Marin Food Bank hosts bachelorette party

It was a unique bachelorette party by Bay Area standards. No games, no strippers, no alcohol, just lots of heart. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It was a unique bachelorette party by Bay Area standards. No games, no strippers, no alcohol -- just lots of heart.

Bride-to-be Erin Jackson met her friends at the SF-Marin Food Bank.

That's where she decided to celebrate her new life, by helping people struggling with theirs.

"I just think it's more meaningful, and it's a good memory, we all get to be together and it's something different," said Jackson.

"Maybe people can think about a time where the contrast between giving back and going out and having fun and celebrating really do go together. So if it works for a bachelorette party, it can work for a lot of things," echoed Paul Ash, executive director of the food bank.

With the song "Going to the Chapel" playing in the background, the group packed up dozens of boxes of food for the less fortunate.

But that wasn't end of the fun, there was a rumor of a second phase of the party to be held in Stinson Beach. We'd fill you in, but we weren't invited.

Written and produced by Timothy Didion
