Storm takes toll on Bay Area

Rain and wind have inundated the Bay Area Friday as an Atmospheric River flows through towns all over. (KGO-TV)

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Rain and wind have inundated the Bay Area Friday as an Atmospheric River flows through towns all over.

Mill Valley's police department issued a warning for people to move cars because of potential flooding.

With the amount of rain there's potential for flooding in the neighborhood. Police have proactively warned residents to move cars. Some will do so, while others monitor water levels.

"It's at 6.64 feet and the tide is starting to go down," said Carter Zinn. He and his son Colton check the Corte Madera Creek as rain inundates the Bay Area.

"We just passed a high tide a couple months ago and the next one, I think, is at four in the morning," Zinn added. "There's going to be a lot of rain overnight so as long as that passes without a problem we feel like we should be alright."

Mill Valley police warned Sycamore Park residents to move cars because of potential flooding.

"We put our cars in the driveway, which we don't normally do," said Dennis Whalen, who lived in the area when it flooded in 2005. "A total of 17 cars got flooded and totaled on this street," Whalen said. "We had one that was flooded and we saved it. It was a mess. It was a mess."

We all know Bay Area roads can get a little crazy in the rain. Here are some tips on how to stay safe.


The roads have been a mess Friday with weather-related crashes.

In Vallejo, a driver lost control on Highway 37 and hit a light pole injuring two people.

In Walnut Creek, a garbage truck clipped overhead power and cable lines, knocking out power to hundreds.

Repairs are more dangerous in the rain.

"When it's rainy and wet like this, higher chance of electricity traveling down our lines so we will have to be very, very cautious," said Bret Cary of Comcast.

Overnight, Sycamore Park residents are cautiously optimistic that the storm will pass without trouble.

"We get concerned when there's a little storm drain down there and it starts backing up and when that backs up then we know that maybe water is going to come onto the street, and so far that's not happening," Cary added.

Mill Valley is one of the top areas for large 24-hour rain totals. The National Weather Service says five inches has been measured as of 5 p.m. Friday evening.

