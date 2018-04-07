  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

PG&E crews restore power to 10,800 customers in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

PG&E crews have restored power to 10,800 customers in San Francisco's Tenderloin and Nob Hill neighborhoods. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
PG&E crews have restored power to 10,800 customers in San Francisco's Tenderloin and Nob Hill neighborhoods.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast


The power went out in those areas around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. PG&E said by 4:30 a.m. all power had been restored.

PG&E said an underground equipment failure was the cause of the outage. Crews have not said if the outage was weather related.


Another outage impacted dozens of residents in San Francisco's Marina District. The cause of that outage has not been released.

RELATED: ABC7's Storm Impact Scale explained

Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Click here for a look at weather where you live.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormrainwindstorm damagefloodingflash floodingPG&Epower outageSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather forecast: Storm clouds parting
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast: Storm clouds parting
Storm downs trees, triggers power outages in Bay Area
North Bay roads flooded in big Bay Area storm
Storm takes toll on Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Storm downs trees, triggers power outages in Bay Area
Canada police say 14 killed after bus carrying hockey team crashes
AccuWeather forecast: Storm clouds parting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Livermore carjacking suspect caught after police chase
Person killed on Caltrain tracks in Palo Alto
Father of missing boy with autism charged with homicide
Pilot killed in Petaluma plane crash during storm
Show More
3 dead, 20 injured after car crashes into crowd in Germany
Storm takes toll on Bay Area
Rain, slippery roads lead to multiple Highway 17 accidents
Silicon Valley Comic Con comes to town
What Really Matters: When Social Media isn't Social
More News